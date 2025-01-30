Freeman and Purdue Fort Wayne host Robert Morris

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-5, 12-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-12, 5-7 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-5, 12-0 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (9-12, 5-7 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Robert Morris after Sydney Freeman scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 79-56 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials have gone 5-6 in home games. Robert Morris has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mastodons are 12-0 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fourth in the Horizon with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Amellia Bromenschenkel averaging 5.7.

Robert Morris scores 60.5 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 60.7 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Mastodons meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Colonials. Katelyn Chomko is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren Ross averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 50.7% from beyond the arc. Freeman is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.