Freeman and Purdue Fort Wayne host Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (4-13, 1-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-5, 6-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays Milwaukee after Sydney Freeman scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 77-37 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Mastodons have gone 6-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Amellia Bromenschenkel averaging 4.0.

The Panthers are 1-5 in Horizon play. Milwaukee allows 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Milwaukee averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 13.6 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.