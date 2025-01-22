Frazier and UTEP host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-7, 3-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (14-4, 4-1 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-7, 3-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (14-4, 4-1 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts Jacksonville State after Otis Frazier III scored 22 points in UTEP’s 81-73 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Miners are 9-1 on their home court. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA scoring 73.8 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 3-2 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 12.7 assists per game led by Jaron Pierre Jr. averaging 4.4.

UTEP averages 73.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 70.0 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 10.2 more points per game (77.8) than UTEP gives up (67.6).

The Miners and Gamecocks square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frazier is averaging 14.3 points and two steals for the Miners. Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Pierre is scoring 21.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Jao Ituka is averaging 10.2 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

