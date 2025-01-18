Frazier and the UTEP Miners visit conference foe Florida International

UTEP Miners (13-4, 3-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-11, 1-4 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTEP Miners (13-4, 3-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-11, 1-4 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Brewer and Florida International host Otis Frazier III and UTEP in CUSA play Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 5-4 at home. Florida International is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners are 3-1 in conference play. UTEP is the leader in the CUSA scoring 15.6 fast break points per game.

Florida International is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Florida International gives up.

The Panthers and Miners face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

Frazier is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Miners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Miners: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.