Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Francois and the New…

Francois and the New Orleans Privateers take on conference foe Northwestern State

The Associated Press

January 16, 2025, 3:42 AM

New Orleans Privateers (0-14, 0-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-7, 4-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mya Blake and Northwestern State host Nora Francois and New Orleans in Southland play.

The Demons have gone 5-1 at home. Northwestern State leads the Southland with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake averaging 4.6.

The Privateers are 0-5 in conference matchups. New Orleans averages 20.1 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 56.1 points per game, 0.2 more than the 55.9 Northwestern State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vernell Atamah is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Demons.

Alexis Calderon is averaging 7.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up