Francis scores 19 as NJIT knocks off New Hampshire 64-59

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis’ 19 points helped NJIT defeat New Hampshire 64-59 on Saturday. Francis added five rebounds,…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis’ 19 points helped NJIT defeat New Hampshire 64-59 on Saturday.

Francis added five rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Highlanders (4-15, 1-3 America East Conference). Sebastian Robinson shot 3 of 10 from the field and 10 for 13 from the line to add 17 points. Ari Fulton shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Wildcats (4-16, 2-3) were led by Khalil Badru, who recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. New Hampshire also got 13 points from Sami Pissis. Jawarie Hamelin finished with 10 points and four assists.

Both teams next play Thursday. NJIT visits Vermont and New Hampshire plays Bryant at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.