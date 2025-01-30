Francis leads NJIT against UMass-Lowell after 27-point outing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-7, 3-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-17, 1-5 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-7, 3-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-17, 1-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on UMass-Lowell after Tariq Francis scored 27 points in NJIT’s 68-62 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Highlanders have gone 3-5 at home. NJIT allows 70.0 points and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The River Hawks are 3-3 in conference games. UMass-Lowell is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

NJIT is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 42.3% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game NJIT allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Moore Jr. is averaging 11 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Highlanders. Francis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Martin Somerville is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 13.7 points. Max Brooks is shooting 74.0% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

