Fox scores 18 as Central Arkansas beats West Georgia 75-70

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ben Fox’s 18 points helped Central Arkansas defeat West Georgia 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Fox shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Bears (6-16, 2-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Elias Cato added 17 points while going 7 of 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and also had eight rebounds. Cole McCormick went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals. The victory broke a six-game skid for the Bears.

The Wolves (4-18, 2-7) were led in scoring by Kyric Davis, who finished with 19 points. West Georgia also got 17 points, six rebounds and two steals from Shelton Williams-Dryden. Malcolm Noel also had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Central Arkansas visits North Alabama and West Georgia goes on the road to play Queens.

