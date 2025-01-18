Fox leads Citadel against VMI after 21-point game

VMI Keydets (7-11, 1-4 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-11, 0-5 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

VMI Keydets (7-11, 1-4 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-11, 0-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts VMI after Brody Fox scored 21 points in Citadel’s 70-57 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 at home. Citadel gives up 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Keydets have gone 1-4 against SoCon opponents. VMI is sixth in the SoCon with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Augustinas Kiudulas averaging 6.5.

Citadel’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game VMI gives up. VMI averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Citadel allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sola Adebisi is averaging 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Kiudulas is averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Keydets: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

