Fox and the Citadel Bulldogs take on conference foe UNC Greensboro

Citadel Bulldogs (5-10, 0-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-10, 0-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-7, 3-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays UNC Greensboro in SoCon action Wednesday.

The Spartans are 6-0 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.

UNC Greensboro scores 74.5 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 73.3 Citadel allows. Citadel has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Spartans.

Brody Fox is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.