Fox and Citadel host Furman

Furman Paladins (13-2, 1-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-8, 0-2 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -14; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts Furman after Brody Fox scored 21 points in Citadel’s 81-68 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 on their home court. Citadel is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Paladins have gone 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Citadel averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 78.9 points per game, 4.9 more than the 74.0 Citadel allows.

The Bulldogs and Paladins face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bulldogs.

Pjay Smith Jr. is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Paladins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

