Foster, Texas State Bobcats take on the UL Monroe Warhawks

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-9, 3-5 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylin Foster and Texas State host Jakayla Johnson and UL Monroe in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 3-7 in home games. Texas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Foster averaging 5.0.

The Warhawks are 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

Texas State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Texas State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is averaging 10.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Ja’Mia Harris is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 58.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

