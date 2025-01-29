Foster leads Texas State against Southern Miss after 22-point game

Texas State Bobcats (9-10, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (7-13, 3-6 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (9-10, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (7-13, 3-6 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Southern Miss after Jaylin Foster scored 22 points in Texas State’s 74-66 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Eagles are 5-3 in home games. Southern Miss averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bobcats have gone 3-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 63.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 70.6 Southern Miss allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Bobcats meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 10.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games.

Foster is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Bobcats. Ja’Mia Harris is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.