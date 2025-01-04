Foster leads North Carolina Central against Coppin State after 24-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (2-12) at Coppin State Eagles (9-7) Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central…

North Carolina Central Eagles (2-12) at Coppin State Eagles (9-7)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces Coppin State after Shakiria Foster scored 24 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-76 victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Coppin State Eagles are 4-0 in home games. Coppin State has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 1-9 on the road. North Carolina Central allows 90.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 37.3 points per game.

Coppin State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Coppin State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiffany Hammond is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Coppin State Eagles, while averaging 8.1 points.

Aysia Hinton averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the North Carolina Central Eagles, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coppin State Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

North Carolina Central Eagles: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.9 points.

