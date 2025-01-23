Foster, Austin Peay Governors to host Gallegos and the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-8, 4-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on Austin Peay in ASUN action Thursday.

The Governors have gone 3-3 in home games. Austin Peay allows 64.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Lions are 4-2 in conference games. North Alabama has a 4-6 record against opponents above .500.

Austin Peay averages 60.3 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 68.5 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Governors. Anovia Sheals is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Lions. Emma Kate Tittle is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.