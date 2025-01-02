Foster and the Texas State Bobcats host conference foe Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8…

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-4, 1-0 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Texas State in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Bobcats are 2-3 in home games.

The Panthers are 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas State scores 66.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 66.5 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Texas State allows.

The Bobcats and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals.

Mya Williams is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

