Fort’s 21 lead Samford past UNC Greensboro 76-69

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Fort had 21 points in Samford’s 76-69 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday night. Fort…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Fort had 21 points in Samford’s 76-69 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday night.

Fort shot 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (14-3, 4-0 Southern Conference). Rylan Jones scored 16 points and added six assists. Collin Holloway shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Spartans (10-7, 3-1) were led in scoring by Donovan Atwell, who finished with 19 points. Kenyon Giles added 12 points and three steals for UNC Greensboro. Demetrius Davis also had nine points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Samford visits Mercer and UNC Greensboro hosts Citadel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.