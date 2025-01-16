Forte’s 18 lead South Dakota past Oral Roberts 92-82

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte had 18 points in South Dakota’s 92-82 win against Oral Roberts on Thursday night.…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte had 18 points in South Dakota’s 92-82 win against Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

Forte had six assists and three steals for the Coyotes (11-8, 2-2 Summit League). Paul Bruns added 15 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Isaac Bruns shot 5 of 11 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Eagles (5-12, 1-3) were led in scoring by Issac McBride, who finished with 22 points and three steals. JoJo Moore added 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Darius Robinson Jr. had 13 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. South Dakota hosts North Dakota State and Oral Roberts plays South Dakota State on the road.

