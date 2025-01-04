Forte puts up 22, South Dakota knocks off Denver 91-84

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte scored 22 points as South Dakota beat Denver 91-84 on Saturday night. Forte added…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Chase Forte scored 22 points as South Dakota beat Denver 91-84 on Saturday night.

Forte added seven rebounds for the Coyotes (10-7, 1-1 Summit League). Isaac Bruns scored 21 points while going 5 of 9 and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Cameron Fens shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

DeAndre Craig led the way for the Pioneers (6-11, 0-2) with 15 points. Nicholas Shogbonyo added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Denver. Sebastian Akins had 12 points and eight assists.

