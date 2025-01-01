Live Radio
Fort scores 19, Samford takes down Citadel 86-56 in SoCon opener

The Associated Press

January 1, 2025, 9:55 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Fort scored 19 points as Samford beat Citadel 86-56 on Wednesday night to open Southern Conference play.

Fort went 7 of 14 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 Southern Conference). Rylan Jones scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 9 from 3-point range and added six assists. Jaden Brownell went 6 of 13 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (5-7, 0-1) were led in scoring by Colby McAllister, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Citadel also got 10 points and three steals from Brody Fox.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Samford visits Western Carolina and Citadel plays Chattanooga at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

