Fort leads Samford against Citadel after 27-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (5-6) at Samford Bulldogs (10-3)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Citadel after Trey Fort scored 27 points in Samford’s 97-90 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Samford Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. Samford leads the SoCon with 18.6 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 5.9.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. Citadel ranks third in the SoCon scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Brody Fox averaging 8.8.

Samford makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Citadel has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Citadel averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Samford allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Holloway is averaging 11.3 points for the Samford Bulldogs.

Paxton Davidson is averaging 6.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Citadel Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Citadel Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.