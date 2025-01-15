Fort and Samford host Mercer

Samford Bulldogs (14-3, 4-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-8, 2-2 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (14-3, 4-0 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-8, 2-2 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Mercer after Trey Fort scored 21 points in Samford’s 76-69 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Mercer is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 against conference opponents. Samford ranks 31st in college basketball averaging 11.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.9% from deep. Fort leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

Mercer averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears.

Fort is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

