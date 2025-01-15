Forrest leads N.C. A&T against Monmouth after 27-point game

Monmouth Hawks (4-13, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-14, 0-5 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (4-13, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-14, 0-5 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays Monmouth after Ryan Forrest scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 81-78 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Aggies are 3-5 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 2-2 against CAA opponents. Monmouth gives up 76.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

N.C. A&T is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than N.C. A&T gives up.

The Aggies and Hawks face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Aggies.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is shooting 42.1% and averaging 21.5 points for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

