Forrest leads N.C. A&T against Elon

Elon Phoenix (9-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-10, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Elon after Ryan Forrest scored 30 points in N.C. A&T’s 85-72 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Aggies are 3-2 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Phoenix are 3-3 in road games. Elon scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

N.C. A&T’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Elon allows. Elon has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The Aggies and Phoenix square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Aggies.

Nick Dorn is averaging 15.8 points for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

