Forrest and the Chicago State Cougars take on conference foe Stonehill

Chicago State Cougars (2-18, 2-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (10-10, 2-3 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Chicago State Cougars (2-18, 2-3 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (10-10, 2-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -9.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Stonehill and Chicago State face off on Friday.

The Skyhawks are 6-1 on their home court. Stonehill has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 2-3 in conference games. Chicago State is 1-16 against opponents with a winning record.

Stonehill is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Stonehill allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morgan is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Louie Semona is averaging 15.1 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Forrest is shooting 36.0% and averaging 10.0 points for the Cougars. Noble Crawford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

