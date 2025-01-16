Forrest and N.C. A&T host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (4-13, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-14, 0-5 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (4-13, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-14, 0-5 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Monmouth after Ryan Forrest scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 81-78 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Aggies have gone 3-5 at home. N.C. A&T is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 2-2 in CAA play. Monmouth is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

N.C. A&T scores 74.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 76.2 Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than N.C. A&T allows.

The Aggies and Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Aggies.

Abdi Bashir Jr. averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 70.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.