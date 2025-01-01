Formann and Colorado host No. 11 TCU

Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays No. 11 TCU after Frida Formann scored 22 points in Colorado’s 65-60 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-0 at home. TCU ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 37.9 rebounds. Sedona Prince paces the Horned Frogs with 9.2 boards.

The Buffaloes have gone 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TCU makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Colorado has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Colorado has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 13.7 percentage points higher than the 33.8% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Horned Frogs.

Lior Garzon is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

