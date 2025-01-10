Formann and Colorado host Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (11-4, 1-3 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Kansas after Frida Formann scored 22 points in Colorado’s 81-62 win over the UCF Knights.

The Buffaloes have gone 8-1 in home games. Colorado ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sara-Rose Smith averaging 1.7.

The Jayhawks are 1-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Colorado makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Kansas averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Colorado gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Formann averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc.

Regan Williams is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

