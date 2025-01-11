Ford’s 26 help Southern Utah beat UT Arlington 73-68

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dominique Ford scored 26 points as Southern Utah beat UT Arlington 73-68 on Saturday night.…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dominique Ford scored 26 points as Southern Utah beat UT Arlington 73-68 on Saturday night.

Ford shot 8 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Thunderbirds (9-8, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference). Jamir Simpson scored 20 points and added five rebounds. JT Langston Jr. had eight points and shot 4 of 7 from the field. The win snapped a six-game skid for the Thunderbirds.

Lance Ware led the way for the Mavericks (7-10, 0-3) with 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals. UT Arlington also got 17 points and six assists from Brody Robinson. Raysean Seamster also recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

