Ford’s 19 lead Arkansas State past Texas State 80-65

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Derrian Ford had 19 points in Arkansas State’s 80-65 victory against Texas State on Saturday.

Ford shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Red Wolves (16-5, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference). Joseph Pinion added 17 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) while they also had three steals. Taryn Todd had 12 points and went 5 of 12 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

Josh O’Garro led the Bobcats (12-9, 5-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Texas State also got 19 points from Tylan Pope. Coleton Benson also recorded 15 points.

Arkansas State takes on Southern Miss on the road on Wednesday, and Texas State hosts Louisiana on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

