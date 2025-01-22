Fordham visits Loyola Chicago following Johnson’s 36-point performance

Fordham Rams (8-10, 0-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-7, 2-3 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fordham Rams (8-10, 0-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-7, 2-3 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Loyola Chicago after Jackie Johnson III scored 36 points in Fordham’s 120-118 overtime loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Ramblers are 9-1 in home games. Loyola Chicago is first in the A-10 with 16.2 assists per game led by Des Watson averaging 3.1.

The Rams are 0-5 against A-10 opponents. Fordham allows 78.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham averages 5.6 more points per game (76.2) than Loyola Chicago gives up to opponents (70.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 18.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Romad Dean is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.