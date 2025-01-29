Fordham takes on Rhode Island, looks for 5th straight home win

Rhode Island Rams (10-11, 5-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-7, 6-2 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (10-11, 5-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-7, 6-2 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Rhode Island aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Fordham Rams are 8-1 in home games. Fordham ranks eighth in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Irene Murua Txintxurreta leads the Fordham Rams with 6.3 boards.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 5-3 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is ninth in the A-10 scoring 62.8 points per game and is shooting 40.1%.

Fordham’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 62.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the 60.0 Fordham allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Fordham Rams. Chae Harris is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophie Phillips averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rhode Island Rams, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Harsimran Kaur is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

