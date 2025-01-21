Fordham takes on Loyola Chicago after Johnson’s 36-point showing

Fordham Rams (8-10, 0-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-7, 2-3 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Fordham Rams (8-10, 0-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-7, 2-3 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Loyola Chicago after Jackie Johnson III scored 36 points in Fordham’s 120-118 overtime loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Ramblers have gone 9-1 at home. Loyola Chicago scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Rams are 0-5 against conference opponents. Fordham is sixth in the A-10 with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Romad Dean averaging 5.7.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Fordham allows. Fordham scores 5.6 more points per game (76.2) than Loyola Chicago gives up (70.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Ramblers.

Johnson is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

