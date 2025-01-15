Fordham Rams play the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks, look for 5th straight victory

Fordham Rams (10-6, 4-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-4, 3-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (10-6, 4-1 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-4, 3-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Saint Joseph’s (PA).

The Hawks have gone 6-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 4-1 in A-10 play. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 with 13.1 assists per game led by Taya Davis averaging 4.5.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Ziegler is averaging 17.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks.

Taylor Donaldson is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 66.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

