Fordham puts home win streak on the line against Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (10-11, 5-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (12-7, 6-2 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Fordham Rams play Rhode Island.

The Fordham Rams are 8-1 in home games. Fordham is 4-0 in one-possession games.

The Rhode Island Rams are 5-3 in conference matchups. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 giving up 56.5 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Fordham scores 62.7 points, 6.2 more per game than the 56.5 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taya Davis is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Fordham Rams. Taylor Donaldson is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games.

Harsimran Kaur is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Rhode Island Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 12.0 points and 1.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

