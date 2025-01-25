Fordham plays Saint Bonaventure, seeks 4th straight home win

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-14, 1-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-7, 5-2 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-14, 1-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-7, 5-2 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Rams face Saint Bonaventure.

The Rams are 7-1 on their home court. Fordham ranks eighth in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Irene Murua Txintxurreta paces the Rams with 6.2 boards.

The Bonnies are 1-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Fordham’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Fordham allows.

The Rams and Bonnies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 17.2 points for the Rams. Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Zoe Shaw is averaging 10.5 points for the Bonnies. Dani Haskell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.