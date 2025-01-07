Fordham plays conference rival George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-6, 1-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-6, 2-1 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (8-6, 1-2 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-6, 2-1 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Fordham and George Washington face off on Wednesday.

The Rams have gone 5-1 in home games. Fordham averages 63.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 1-2 against conference opponents. George Washington scores 62.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Fordham’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 62.6 points per game, 1.3 more than the 61.3 Fordham allows.

The Rams and Revolutionaries face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rams.

Makayla Andrews is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Revolutionaries.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

