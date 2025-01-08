Forbes and Marquette host Creighton

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-3, 4-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (12-3, 4-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces Creighton after Skylar Forbes scored 21 points in Marquette’s 57-54 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Bluejays are 4-0 on their home court. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mallory Brake averaging 1.8.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 against Big East opponents. Marquette leads the Big East with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Halley Vice averaging 2.1.

Creighton makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Marquette averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Creighton gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17.1 points.

Forbes is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.