Folgueiras scores 16 in Robert Morris’ 75-72 win over Wright State

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras scored 16 points as Robert Morris beat Wright State 75-72 on Sunday.

Folgueiras added seven rebounds and four steals for the Colonials (11-7, 3-4 Horizon League). Josh Omojafo shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Amarion Dickerson shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 8 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Dickerson threw down a dunk with three seconds left to give Robert Morris the lead for good.

The Raiders (9-9, 3-4) were led in scoring by Brandon Noel, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Andrew Welage added 14 points for Wright State. Jack Doumbia also had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

