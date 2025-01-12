Folgueiras, Robert Morris Colonials to host Noel and the Wright State Raiders

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-7, 2-4 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2…

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-7, 2-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Robert Morris in Horizon League action Sunday.

The Colonials have gone 8-2 in home games. Robert Morris is fifth in the Horizon League with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Kam Woods averaging 7.5.

The Raiders are 3-3 in Horizon League play. Wright State ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 7.4.

Robert Morris is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Robert Morris allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 12.6 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Colonials.

Noel is averaging 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

