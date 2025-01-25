Florida’s Micah Handlogten contemplating return after breaking a leg last March

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten, who gruesomely broke his left leg in the Southeastern Conference championship game…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten, who gruesomely broke his left leg in the Southeastern Conference championship game last March, is contemplating playing this season.

Handlogten decided earlier this week to forgo a redshirt and return to the court beginning Saturday against rival Georgia. But the 7-foot-1 junior changed his mind late Friday and watched in street clothes as the fifth-ranked Gators dominated the Bulldogs 89-59.

Coach Todd Golden said Handlogten has been cleared and will have final say in whether he plays this season or waits for the next one.

“I think it’s going to be fluid,” Golden said following Florida’s 12th consecutive win in the SEC series. “As of this moment, I would say he’s probably out. But he could wake up tomorrow and call me and say, ‘Hey, man, that looked fun. Maybe let’s get out there next Saturday.’

“But, again, we’re going to let him create his own timeline for returning, whether that’s next week or next year. It’s really going to be up to him.”

Handlogten started taking part in team activities in December and can regularly be found dunking in pregame warmups. He would provide a boost for an inexperienced frontcourt that’s been pushed around at times, although forwards Alex Condon (14 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Thomas Haugh (13 points and 11 boards) were plenty good against Georgia.

Handlogten, though, has a unique skillset in the post.

The North Carolina native totaled 419 points, 544 rebounds and 104 blocked shots in two collegiate seasons, one at Marshall and one at Florida. His 108 offensive rebounds last season were the second-most in school history.

Handlogten averaged 5.9 points and 6.3 rebounds with the Gators in 2023-24 before his season ended abruptly in the SEC Tournament.

He landed awkwardly on his left foot while going for a rebound against Auburn. He immediately fell to the court in pain and rolled onto his side, putting his hands to his face. Handlogten’s parents were escorted onto the court to be by his side. Handlogten’s leg was stabilized in an air cast before he was placed on a backboard and taken off the court on a stretcher.

He had a rod and two screws inserted into his leg at nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but he still managed to rejoin the team for the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis a few days later. The Gators lost to Colorado in the opening round with Handlogten watching from behind the bench.

He’s been a 7-foot cheerleader through 20 games this season, often leading the bench in organized celebrations and pregame pageantry.

His return would allow him to play alongside close friends and seniors Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard. More importantly, it would leave Florida pushing all in on trying to win a championship with its talented and deep roster.

“It’s a very emotional decision,” Golden said. “I can understand why someone in his shoes might have second thoughts. I think he had kind of got himself to the point where he’s ready. He actually had a great practice (Friday). And as he continued to think about it, he just had some second thoughts.

“The bottom line with a situation like that is you have to be all the way in if you’re going to come back. … I think he was really excited about the idea of playing and then once it became real, I think he just had some more thoughts about it.”

