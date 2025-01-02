Florida visits No. 19 Alabama after Nye’s 30-point game

Florida Gators (9-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama hosts…

Florida Gators (9-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama hosts Florida after Aaliyah Nye scored 30 points in Alabama’s 93-46 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Crimson Tide are 7-0 on their home court. Alabama ranks fifth in the SEC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Essence Cody averaging 4.6.

The Gators have gone 1-1 away from home. Florida is eighth in the SEC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ra Shaya Kyle averaging 6.5.

Alabama scores 84.5 points, 20.8 more per game than the 63.7 Florida gives up. Florida has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 13.8 percentage points higher than the 34.5% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Gators face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Ashlee Barker is averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Crimson Tide.

Jeriah Warren is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 13.6 points and 1.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

