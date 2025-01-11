Florida State visits No. 24 Cal after Latson’s 24-point game

Florida State Seminoles (13-3, 3-1 ACC) at California Golden Bears (15-2, 3-1 ACC) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (13-3, 3-1 ACC) at California Golden Bears (15-2, 3-1 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces No. 24 Cal after Ta’Niya Latson scored 24 points in Florida State’s 89-84 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 10-0 on their home court. Cal scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Seminoles are 3-1 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Seminoles square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ioanna Krimili is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 assists.

Sydney Bowles averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 90.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 12.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

