Florida State plays Clemson, seeks 11th straight home win

Clemson Tigers (10-7, 3-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-4, 3-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (10-7, 3-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-4, 3-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Clemson aiming to continue its 10-game home winning streak.

The Seminoles have gone 9-0 at home. Florida State is second in college basketball averaging 92.8 points and is shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Tigers are 3-3 in conference matchups. Clemson is ninth in the ACC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mia Moore averaging 4.4.

Florida State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Clemson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Florida State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Bowles averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 14 points and 5.1 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 90.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.