Florida State hosts Lowe and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (11-5, 2-3 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (11-5, 2-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Florida State after Jaland Lowe scored 24 points in Pittsburgh’s 82-78 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Seminoles are 6-2 in home games. Florida State ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.5 assists per game led by Daquan Davis averaging 2.8.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Florida State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh scores 11.7 more points per game (81.4) than Florida State gives up (69.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is shooting 43.3% and averaging 18.2 points for the Seminoles.

Cameron Corhen is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.