Florida State faces Virginia Tech following Timpson’s 27-point game

Florida State Seminoles (11-2, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits Virginia Tech after Makayla Timpson scored 27 points in Florida State’s 97-74 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Hokies are 7-0 on their home court. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Carleigh Wenzel averaging 8.0.

The Seminoles are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Florida State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Virginia Tech makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Florida State has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Seminoles square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wenzel is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hokies.

Ta’Niya Latson is shooting 51.4% and averaging 27.2 points for the Seminoles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 9-1, averaging 94.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

