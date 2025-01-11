Florida International visits Wilkerson and Sam Houston

Florida International Panthers (7-9, 1-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-9, 0-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida International Panthers (7-9, 1-2 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-9, 0-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays Florida International after Lamar Wilkerson scored 25 points in Sam Houston’s 76-68 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Bearkats are 4-1 in home games. Sam Houston has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 1-2 in CUSA play. Florida International is second in the CUSA scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Brewer averaging 8.1.

Sam Houston makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Florida International averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Sam Houston allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 19.2 points.

Brewer is averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

