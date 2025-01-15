Florida International visits New Mexico State after Kaiser’s 32-point game

Florida International Panthers (7-8, 3-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-7, 2-1 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8…

Florida International Panthers (7-8, 3-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-7, 2-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Florida International after Molly Kaiser scored 32 points in New Mexico State’s 65-49 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 at home. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-1 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is fourth in the CUSA with 13.0 assists per game led by Angena Belloso averaging 2.9.

New Mexico State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than New Mexico State gives up.

The Aggies and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiser is averaging 21.1 points and 2.1 steals for the Aggies.

Lucia Fleta Robles averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

