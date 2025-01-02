Florida International visits Middle Tennessee after Scott’s 21-point game

Florida International Panthers (4-7) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-5) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts…

Florida International Panthers (4-7) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-5)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Florida International after Ta’Mia Scott scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee’s 64-51 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Raiders are 4-0 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is eighth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Anastasiia Boldyreva leads the Raiders with 9.2 boards.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. Florida International has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The Raiders and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Raiders.

Parris Atkins is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.