Florida International takes on Louisiana Tech after Belloso’s 23-point showing

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-4, 2-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (5-8, 1-1 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Louisiana Tech after Angena Belloso scored 23 points in Florida International’s 80-79 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Panthers have gone 4-5 at home. Florida International has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

The Lady Techsters are 2-0 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Florida International’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parris Atkins is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers.

Robyn Lee is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lady Techsters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

